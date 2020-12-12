Suriya Zaman first female addresses in a local jirga in Darel valley district Diamer

Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Suriya Zaman became the first local women addressing a local Jirga in Darel Valley of Diamer District

Suriya Zaman was selected on women special seat by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) for Gilgit Baltistan Assembly recently.

Addressing the Jirga,she expressed her resolve to educate the women of Darel.

She said that as per vision of prime minister Imran Khan I would try my level best to resolve all issues and difficulties faced by the women of district Diamer.

She added that being first female member of GB from this remote and far flung area I would raise the issues of women on every nook and corners so that they could come forward to develop themselves and for the betterment of backward areas.

Suriya appealed to the parents to send their daughters for modern education.

She added that I would work in the field of health and requested to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed for the establishment of special female hospital in the region.