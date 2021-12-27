UrduPoint.com

Surplus Rice To Be Exported In New International Markets: Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:17 PM

Surplus rice to be exported in new international markets: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Monday that surplus stock of rice would be exported and new markets were being explored globally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Monday that surplus stock of rice would be exported and new markets were being explored globally.

The country has stock of over eight million tonnes of rice, however, local consumption is nearly 3.5 million tonnes.

He said this while talking to media-persons and addressing a ceremony at Agriculture University, here. Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali, President Pakistan Kissan Iteehad Khalid Khokhar were also present on this occasion.

Syed Fakhar Imam observed that he had discussed with Advisor on Commerce Abdur Razaq Dawood for exploration of new markets to export rice.

The country is struggling hard to improve rice exports worth four billion Dollars, said Fakhar.

He also focused on value-addition of agriculture and livestock products especially milk. He hinted that Pakistan was seventh largest producer of milk in the country. However, its value addition is only 30 percent. Value-addition of agricultural products could help earn huge foreign exchange, Fakhar remarked.

Due to incumbent government's efforts, the country's per acre wheat production increased by one to two maund per acre. During 12 years, it was around 30 maund per acre. Fakhar maintained that efforts were being done to improve per acre production of the wheat further.

In case, government succeeds in enhancing two to three maund per acre further, it will be a very good addition in total production.

It was very first time in the country that both, provincial and federal governments were examining wheat crop situation on weekly basis.

Fakhar added that he was personally monitoring the wheat crop situation in the provinces.

Fakhar observed that 99 percent (16.7 million acres) sowing was completed on time in Punjab province. Similarly, Sindh achieved 98 percent, KPK 82 percent Balochistan over 75 percent sowing targets.

The government also maintained track and trace records about wheat varieties, given to farmers. During this season, the country has over 6.25 million tonne certified wheat seeds. Hopefully, in case of expected rains, the country would achieve set target of 28.9 million tonnes of wheat, Fakhar Imam said.

About Urea fertilizer issue, the minister observed that there was no issue of production of Urea fertilizers. However, there was problem of distribution and supply and the Punjab government was trying its best to ensure smooth supply. Last year, the production of Urea fertilizer was six million tonnes.

However, during the ongoing season, the production is three lakh tonnes more compared to production of the last year, he hinted. However, Some people are involved in hoarding the fertilizers.

The government was taking strict action against the hoarders and profiteers. In international market, the price of Urea fertilizer is over Rs 10,500. Some persons were trying to smuggle Urea. However, the government had held some persons in this regard, stated Fakhar.

The low price of Urea in the country is due to huge subsidy given fertilizer manufacturers which is about Rs 210 billion.

About DAP fertilizer, Fakhar Imam informed that 70 percent of DAP was imported and its price was linked to the international rates.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Exports Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Price Market Commerce Government Wheat Best Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minist ..

Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minister

7 minutes ago
 Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D ..

Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D.I.Khan added to CPEC

26 minutes ago
 France exceeds 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases

France exceeds 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Turkish clothing quality allures Cameroonian impor ..

Turkish clothing quality allures Cameroonian importers

8 minutes ago
 IIOJK people asked through posters to observe stri ..

IIOJK people asked through posters to observe strike on Jan 1

8 minutes ago
 Famous humorous poet Mohammad Arif calls on Chairm ..

Famous humorous poet Mohammad Arif calls on Chairman PAL

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.