Open Menu

Surplus Wheat Available In Market : Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Surplus wheat available in market : Minister

There is surplus wheat available in the market and the administration should keep a close watch on the supply of good quality wheat at fixed price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) There is surplus wheat available in the market and the administration should keep a close watch on the supply of good quality wheat at fixed price.

The cabinet committee will soon finalize the policy regarding the distribution of 'bardana' per acre after which the applications for the distribution of bardana will be received. Wheat procurement campaign will be fully transparent and merit will be ensured.

These views were expressed by Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin while presiding over a meeting at the Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Secretary Food Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, Director Food Lt (R) Muhammad Shoaib Khan, DG Food Authority Asim Javed, Cane Commissioner Punjab Abdul Rauf were present on this occasion while all Deputy Director Foods from across Punjab participated in the meeting through video link.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin in his address directed that a policy regarding the wheat procurement for the year 2024 should be finalized soon, which will be approved by the Cabinet Committee.

Bilal Yasin said that PLRA, PITB and all related departments are being taken on board for the purchase of wheat and a toll-free complaint number will be given for immediate redressal of citizens' complaints. He informed that the cooking Oil Association has announced a price reduction of 15 rupees per liter in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee. Similarly, the Poultry Association has also reduced the price of chicken by Rs 25 per kg.

The Food Minister said that all possible measures are being taken to provide maximum relief to the people during Ramazan. Model Ramazan Bazaars are also being fully monitored across Punjab and the representatives of all districts should ensure the implementation of the Ramazan package with full transparency, he added.

Bilal Yasin directed that officers of all the districts should ensure implementation of merit in the distribution of bardana during the wheat procurement campaign.

Related Topics

Punjab Oil Price Market All From Cabinet Wheat Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists

Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists

3 minutes ago
 Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per ..

Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price

3 minutes ago
 32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day

32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day

3 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio ..

IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case

12 minutes ago
 China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for ra ..

China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas

12 minutes ago
 Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Pa ..

Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package

12 minutes ago
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program

Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program

4 minutes ago
 Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza

Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza

4 minutes ago
 CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador ap ..

CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment

4 minutes ago
 Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

11 minutes ago
 SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test fli ..

SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs line depts for strict impleme ..

Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan