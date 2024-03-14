Surplus Wheat Available In Market : Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) There is surplus wheat available in the market and the administration should keep a close watch on the supply of good quality wheat at fixed price.
The cabinet committee will soon finalize the policy regarding the distribution of 'bardana' per acre after which the applications for the distribution of bardana will be received. Wheat procurement campaign will be fully transparent and merit will be ensured.
These views were expressed by Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin while presiding over a meeting at the Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Secretary Food Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, Director Food Lt (R) Muhammad Shoaib Khan, DG Food Authority Asim Javed, Cane Commissioner Punjab Abdul Rauf were present on this occasion while all Deputy Director Foods from across Punjab participated in the meeting through video link.
Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin in his address directed that a policy regarding the wheat procurement for the year 2024 should be finalized soon, which will be approved by the Cabinet Committee.
Bilal Yasin said that PLRA, PITB and all related departments are being taken on board for the purchase of wheat and a toll-free complaint number will be given for immediate redressal of citizens' complaints. He informed that the cooking Oil Association has announced a price reduction of 15 rupees per liter in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee. Similarly, the Poultry Association has also reduced the price of chicken by Rs 25 per kg.
The Food Minister said that all possible measures are being taken to provide maximum relief to the people during Ramazan. Model Ramazan Bazaars are also being fully monitored across Punjab and the representatives of all districts should ensure the implementation of the Ramazan package with full transparency, he added.
Bilal Yasin directed that officers of all the districts should ensure implementation of merit in the distribution of bardana during the wheat procurement campaign.
