Surplus Wheat Available In Tharparkar: DFC Claims

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:23 PM

Surplus wheat available in Tharparkar: DFC claims

District Food Controller (DFC) Tharparkar, Amjad Ali Memon, has claimed that surplus wheat was available and wheat flour was being sold on government fixed prices throughout district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District Food Controller (DFC) Tharparkar, Amjad Ali Memon, has claimed that surplus wheat was available and wheat flour was being sold on government fixed prices throughout district Tharparkar.

In a statement on Friday he refuted media reports of selling government wheat to Chakki owners and clarified that food department has fixed 10 sacks of wheat as quota for each chakki (small wheat grinding unit) of Deeplou town and surrounding areas from February 20, 2020 while in total 540 sacks of wheat were allocated for all grinding units of taluka Diplo.

The DFC said that food department was unaware of any local procurement by chakki owners in open market.

