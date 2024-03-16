Open Menu

Surprise Candidates Emerge As Senate Nomination Deadline Ends

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2024 | 04:52 PM

The Senate election, scheduled for April 2, will witness contests for 48 seats across the National Assembly, Senate, and four provincial assemblies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) As the deadline for submitting nomination papers for the Senate seats approached on Saturday, former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq and former caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi threw their hats into the ring.

Mohsin Naqvi, currently serving as the Federal interior minister, opted to contest as an independent candidate.

The allocation includes 12 seats each from Punjab and Sindh, 11 seats each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and two seats for Islamabad.

The elections will encompass seven general seats in each province, alongside two technocrat and two women reserved seats.

Senate elections occur every three years, with half of the upper house members retiring after their term completion, which spans six years.

In the political arena, Ishaq Dar, a prominent figure from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), submitted his nomination papers for the Senate's technocrat seat from Islamabad.

PTI nominated Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the technocrat seat and Sanam Javed for the women's reserved seat in the Senate.

Key contenders in Punjab include Hamid Khan and Zulfi Bukhari for general seats, with Abdul Wahab Baloch representing PTI in Sindh. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has allied with the National Party and Awami National Party (ANP) in Balochistan, fielding joint candidates Aimal Wali Khan and Jan Buledi.

Various nominees have surfaced from different parties across provinces, with each gearing up for the upcoming Senate elections with full force.

