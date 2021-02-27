UrduPoint.com
Surprise Day Celebrates In GB In Memory Of Effective Response Of Pak Air Force On Feb 27

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:13 PM

Surprise Day celebrates in GB in memory of effective response of Pak Air Force on Feb 27

Like rest of the country, February 27 was celebrated as "Surprise Day" in Gilgit-Baltistan for the effective response of Pakistan Air Force against Indian aggression on 2019

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Like rest of the country, February 27 was celebrated as "Surprise Day" in Gilgit-Baltistan for the effective response of Pakistan Air Force against Indian aggression on 2019.

Special celebrations were held in different places of Gilgit-Baltistan on the occasion of this day.

Arrangements were made, especially the youth enthusiastically chanted slogans of 'Long live Pakistan Air Force' at various places, distributed sweets and cut cakes to commemorate the day.

Special banners were displayed by district administration Gilgit at various places of the city on which the image of our heroes and Abhe Nandan with a cup of tea in his hand attracted the interest of the people.

On the occasion of Surprise Day, a grand rally was held in district Diamer Chilas. The participants of the rally paid homage to the pilots of Pakistan Air Force who shot down the Indian fighter planes and crushed the intentions of the enemy.

