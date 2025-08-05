Surprise Inspections By ADC Haripur And Food Safety Authority
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) Haripur team, in coordination with the local authorities, conducted a comprehensive inspection of various food businesses and factories in the region
The Food Safety team visited several food processing units, including a juice manufacturing factory and an oil and ghee production facility. The juice factory's production was immediately halted due to non-compliance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
The Food Safety team visited several food processing units, including a juice manufacturing factory and an oil and ghee production facility. The juice factory's production was immediately halted due to non-compliance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
In the oil and ghee factory, a detailed inspection of both the production area and the in-house laboratory was carried out.
The team conducted essential quality tests on-site and, upon finding standards unsatisfactory, imposed penalties under the Food Safety Act.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Haripur, Dr Adil Ayub, paid a surprise visit to the General Revenue Record Room, Digitization Office, and Skills Development Centre (SDC) Haripur.
He thoroughly reviewed the condition of official records, assessed the ongoing digitization process, and examined day-to-day office operations. Dr Ayub directed the concerned officials to ensure the secure preservation of records and maintain transparency and efficiency in all administrative affairs.
