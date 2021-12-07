UrduPoint.com

Surprise Moment For Youth As PM Stops By At Cricket Ground

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday on way from his residence in Bani Gala to his office stopped by at a cricket ground and reviewed the arrangements for the young players

The prime minister directed to plant trees alongside the boundary of the cricket ground.

On the occasion, he interacted with the youth playing cricket and took their feedback regarding arrangements.

The youngsters also took group photograph and selfies with the prime minister.

