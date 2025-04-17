Surprise Operation: 2 trucks loaded with substandard edibles impounded, goods seized

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority impounded two trucks loaded of substandard edibles including 'papad' and 'salantis' at Mangala check post during surprise checking of commercial transport on Mangla Mirpur Highway followed by a major operation by Mirpur District, official sources said.

The Impounded trucks were later unloaded at the warehouse in Mirpur wherefrom, the samples of the confiscated edibles were sent to the laboratory for analysis, the Food Authority's official told APP here.

The State Food Authority has warned the people running food business, to get their businesses registered with the authority, as soon as possible.

' Any unlawful and unregistered business will be sealed for onward legal proceeding accordingly, ' the authorities pointed out.

