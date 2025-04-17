Surprise Operation: 2 Trucks Loaded With Substandard Edibles Impounded, Goods Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority impounded two trucks loaded of substandard edibles including 'papad' and 'salantis' at Mangala check post during surprise checking of commercial transport on Mangla Mirpur Highway followed by a major operation by Mirpur District, official sources said.
The Impounded trucks were later unloaded at the warehouse in Mirpur wherefrom, the samples of the confiscated edibles were sent to the laboratory for analysis, the Food Authority's official told APP here.
The State Food Authority has warned the people running food business, to get their businesses registered with the authority, as soon as possible.
' Any unlawful and unregistered business will be sealed for onward legal proceeding accordingly, ' the authorities pointed out.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS confers military honours on officers, soldiers of Pak Army2 minutes ago
-
Surprise Operation: 2 trucks loaded with substandard edibles impounded, goods seized2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with UK12 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues traffic diversion plan ahead of Murree underpass inauguration2 hours ago
-
Man arrested for raping married woman11 hours ago
-
All segment of society to support armed forces to wipe out terrorism in Balochistan: Bugti11 hours ago
-
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative Group meeting11 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroachment12 hours ago
-
Pakistan has taken off towards Progress: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal ..12 hours ago
-
Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif12 hours ago
-
Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali12 hours ago