Surprise visit paid to filling stations in Wana

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) District administration of South Waziristan Lower is taking effective measures to implement the chief minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ to extend relief to citizens.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail on Thursday conducted surprise inspections of various filling stations in Wana.

During the visit, he checked the prices, gauge and registration documents.

He also checked safety measures in the filling stations to ensure that they were equipped with fire extinguishers and other necessary public facilities including wash-rooms etc.

Later, the AC also visited hotels and examined cleanliness conditions.

He directed the shopkeepers to adhere to the approved guidelines besides ensuring implementation of officially prescribed rates.

He said that district administration was committed to the welfare of people and added that no violation in this regard would be tolerated.