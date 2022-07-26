UrduPoint.com

Surra Dam To Address Water Scarcity, Irrigation Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Surra Dam to address water scarcity, irrigation issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The first of its kind rainwater harvesting project of Surra Dam will address the water scarcity and irrigation issues of Taunsa Tehsil of District Dera Ghazi Khan as the dam has the potential to store a large quantity of water.

The Surra Dam would provide water to people of Taunsa in abundant quantity, besides ensuring development of agriculture sector. "The Surra dam project will prove to be a game-changer for the area," an official of the Punjab Government told APP.

The Punjab government, he said, has decided to initiate Surra Dam project near Sanghar town of Dera Ghazi Khan district to store hill-torrents water in the district which would be used for agriculture and irrigation purposes.

"The torrential floods and abrupt rain spells are major concerns in the area during monsoon. The dam will be constructed to store the hill-torrents' water in Dera Ghazi Khan," he added.

The Punjab government has directed that the feasibility study of the Surra dam project should be completed at the earliest.

The Punjab government would start the Surra dam as a pilot project to conserve rainwater that went down the drain during the rainy season.

He added it was very important to utilize this water after storing it. The project would also generate jobs for the local people to earn their livelihood. He said the dam construction would also promote tourism in the area.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Dam Dera Ghazi Khan Sanghar Jobs

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

2 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.