“Surrender before the law,” IHC orders Nawaz Sharif

A IHC division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Amir Farooq observed that they gave one opportunity to Nawaz Sharif to surrender before the law and directed him to appear before the court whatever the condition he was going through.

A IHC Division Bench comprising Justice Moshin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Amir Farooq passed the order on appeal of Nawaz Sharif seeking exemption from appearance before the court in Avenfield case.

A IHC Division Bench comprising Justice Moshin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Amir Farooq passed the order on appeal of Nawaz Sharif seeking exemption from appearance before the court in Avenfield case.

“We are giving you one chance to surrender before the law,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani observed while hearing the pleas.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N appeared before the court.

Advocate Khawaja Haris represented Nawaz Sharif before Islamabad High Court in appeals seeking exemption from appearance before the court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia reference.

“We have not declared you proclaimed offender and have given you a chance to surrender before the law,” the judge further remarked.

The bench directed Nawaz Sharif to appeared before the court whatever the situation was going through. Khwaja Haris said that Nawaz Sharif was not running away intentionally and the Federal government could check all this matter.

During the proceedings, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif presented medical reports of Nawaz Sharif but the court observed all these reports were not fresh. However, the court observed that he [Nawaz Sharif] was not declared proclaimed offender and therefore, he should appear before the court on next date of hearing.

The bench also restrained Maryam Nawaz Sharif from appearance before the court, observing that "let them decide first all these application".

The court adjourned till Sept 10 the hearing on applications for exemption from appearance before the court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia reference.