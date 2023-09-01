Surrey Mayor suggests PTDC to establish washrooms at tourist spots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Woking Borough Council, Surrey, the United Kingdom (UK) Muhammad Ilyas Raja Friday suggested the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) establish washrooms and dustbins at tourist spots and far-flung resorts for proper cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene to protect the environment.

In a meeting with Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, the Mayor said that the UK has already been providing washrooms and other facilities at tourist destinations and sites to ensure cleanliness in the scenic natural environs.

The caretaker minister while mentioning his recent visit to Gilgit Baltistan, said that the relevant authorities and district administration were directed to provide all necessary facilities to the tourists in the nature-rich northern areas.

He apprised the delegation about the investment opportunities in the tourism sector of the country especially in Skardu and other parts of Gilgit Baltistan.