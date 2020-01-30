UrduPoint.com
Surriya Mehboob Appointed Member, Sindh Service Tribunal

Thu 30th January 2020

District and Sessions Judge, Surriya Mehboob has been appointed as Member, Sindh Service Tribunal for a period of three years for one time only with effect from the date she assumes the charge of the post

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge, Surriya Mehboob has been appointed as Member, Sindh Service Tribunal for a period of three years for one time only with effect from the date she assumes the charge of the post.

Surriya Mehboob has been appointed as Member, Sindh Service Tribunal with the approval of the Sindh Chief Minister and with the consultation of the Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh, said a statement on Thursday.

