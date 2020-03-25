Surriya Multaniker hopes nation will get rid of coronavirus soon

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pride of performance and living legend artist, Surriya Multaniker hoped that nation will get rid of coronavirus soon by following protocols and precautionary measures recommended by government and doctors.

In a video message, she said that it was matters of weeks or months that our brave nation, who had been fighting natural and man made catastrophe in past gallantary, would overcome the pandemic.

Celebrated singer urged people to stay home which will definitely contain coronavirus in days to come adding that ups and down are part of life and we should stand firm in these difficulties the nation is undergoing these days.

Multaniker prayed for good health of each Pakistan saying that Allah Almighty would bless us all as ever.

In a separate message, known artist and academician, Rahat Multaniker said that each of us should stay indoors besides practicing cleanliness and hand hygiene in our daily life.

She appealed philanthropists to donate generously for the poor to fund set up govt in wake of the virus.

Rahat stated that all of us should abide by directions of the govt and medics to safeguard our own and others lives.