UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surriya Multaniker Hopes Nation Will Get Rid Of Coronavirus Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Surriya Multaniker hopes nation will get rid of coronavirus soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pride of performance and living legend artist, Surriya Multaniker hoped that nation will get rid of coronavirus soon by following protocols and precautionary measures recommended by government and doctors.

In a video message, she said that it was matters of weeks or months that our brave nation, who had been fighting natural and man made catastrophe in past gallantary, would overcome the pandemic.

Celebrated singer urged people to stay home which will definitely contain coronavirus in days to come adding that ups and down are part of life and we should stand firm in these difficulties the nation is undergoing these days.

Multaniker prayed for good health of each Pakistan saying that Allah Almighty would bless us all as ever.

In a separate message, known artist and academician, Rahat Multaniker said that each of us should stay indoors besides practicing cleanliness and hand hygiene in our daily life.

She appealed philanthropists to donate generously for the poor to fund set up govt in wake of the virus.

Rahat stated that all of us should abide by directions of the govt and medics to safeguard our own and others lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Man All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested posit ..

26 seconds ago

Hazara police chalks out comprehensive security pl ..

10 minutes ago

Virus lockdown makes big dent in Paris air polluti ..

10 minutes ago

'All options on table' over new date for Tokyo Gam ..

11 minutes ago

Brighton promise 1,000 tickets to healthcare staff ..

10 minutes ago

Bangladesh frees ailing opposition leader Zia

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.