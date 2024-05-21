Open Menu

Surroundings Of Historic Qasim Fort To Be Restored To Promote Tourism

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism

DG Walled City, Kamran Lashari Tuesday announced a Rs 3 billion project aimed to promote religious tourism and restoring the areas surrounding Qasim Fort was being launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) DG Walled City, Kamran Lashari Tuesday announced a Rs 3 billion project aimed to promote religious tourism and restoring the areas surrounding Qasim Fort was being launched.

The project will include the restoration of Damdama, Nigarkhana, library, and Langar Khana within the Walled City. Formal work in front of Damdama and around the shrine would commence soon.

While addressing a briefing at Commissioner office, the DG informed that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz had issued directives to highlight the centuries-old religious and cultural significance of Multan. The CM instructed the immediate commencement of the upgradation scheme under the Walled City project, Lashari added.

commissioner Multan, Maryam Khan, said that Punjab Walled City has formulated a special plan for the upgradation of the fort and other historical buildings.

Government departments situated within the fort will be relocated outside its boundaries and all construction projects will be made accessible for individuals with disabilities, she explained. The centuries-old architectural style is being preserved in the ongoing restoration of the shrines of saints in Multan, the commissioner noted.

Maryam Khan emphasized that the shrines of saints are the pride of Multan and a hallmark of the region. People from around the world visit shrines for spiritual solace. The ancient architectural style of these shrine buildings has particular interest for the tourists.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Director Development Rubina Kosar, and Najm-ul-Saqib.

Related Topics

Multan World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pa ..

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..

6 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) p ..

Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams

2 minutes ago
 UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this y ..

UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt

3 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers ..

Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion

3 minutes ago
 UK announces compensation for people affected by c ..

UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal

3 minutes ago
 Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to ..

Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..

3 minutes ago
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Se ..

Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session

3 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Counci ..

KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President

9 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recr ..

LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case

9 minutes ago
 Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at ..

Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit

9 minutes ago
 Muharrars of two police stations suspended

Muharrars of two police stations suspended

9 minutes ago
 SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China ..

SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan