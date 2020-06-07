Surveillance about locusts underway in Sargodha

SARGODHA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :-:On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, surveillance about locusts is underway in the district under the supervision of Deputy Director Agriculture Hashim Raza.

According to details, Surveillance has been completed in 789, out of 805 villages of Shahpur Tehsil during the last one day, while surveillance was also completed in Mauza 21, 22, 10, 24 NB, Wadhan and Chant of Tehsil Bhalwal and Bhera.

Locust were also not seen during surveillance in Moza Sheikh Jalil, Thadi Jalal, Nahang, Kotla Fateh Khan, Dhol Kadhi, Kashkan, Radhan, Haveli Majoka and Darkhanwala of Sahiwal Tehsil while Surveillance process has also been completed in Chak No. 111, 112, 85, 90, 114of Tehsil Sargodha and in Tehsil Kot Momin, Mouza Doda, Ahmedwala,Sial Mor, Kode Kot, Kotla Panah, Kot Momin and Kot Ranjha.