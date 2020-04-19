Surveillance accelerated to control dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Surveillance activities have been accelerated to control dengue breeding across the district during current season.

Chairing a meeting here, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Fazal-e-Rabbi, directed departments concerned to make all necessary measures to control dengue. He said that all departments should adopt comprehensive strategy to control dengue breeding at all costs.

In this connection, surveillance activities should also be accelerated, he said and directed the surveillance teams to pay regular visits to their field areas and ensure elimination of dengue larva by conducting spray at all suspect sites.

He also directed heads of all departments and offices to remove stagnant water as early as possible so that chances of dengue breeding could be lessened at maximum extent.

The ADCG also issued warnings to some departments and said that performance is not up to mark regarding dengue preventive arrangements. Therefore, close liaison should be ensured between all departments so that dengue issue could be dealt with an effective manner.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Dengue Control