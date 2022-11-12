UrduPoint.com

Surveillance Against Dengue Larvae Continue In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Surveillance against dengue larvae continue in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The surveillance against dengue larvae was going on effectively as 579 indoor and outdoor teams checked 98,365 premises in the district during the last week.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Fiaz Ahmed Mohal.

The meeting was told that fisheries department released 70,000 fish (a specific species which eats dengue larvae) in 85 ponds in the district during the same period.

Deputy Commissioner Fiaz Mohal directed the officers concerned to carry on anti-dengue activities effectively and be activated dormant cells.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to pay surprise visits for checking anti-dengue teams.

He also stressed the need for organizing awareness seminars regarding prevention of dengue virus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Maham Asif Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, CEO Health Dr Azhar Abbas Naqvi, CEO Eduction, DHO Dr Abdul Qadir, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Umer, DHQ hospital MS Dr Laeeq Chaudhry and other officials from health department attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Same From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th November 2022

2 hours ago
 British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

11 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

11 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

11 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.