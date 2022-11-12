Surveillance against dengue larvae continue in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The surveillance against dengue larvae was going on effectively as 579 indoor and outdoor teams checked 98,365 premises in the district during the last week.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Fiaz Ahmed Mohal.

The meeting was told that fisheries department released 70,000 fish (a specific species which eats dengue larvae) in 85 ponds in the district during the same period.

Deputy Commissioner Fiaz Mohal directed the officers concerned to carry on anti-dengue activities effectively and be activated dormant cells.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to pay surprise visits for checking anti-dengue teams.

He also stressed the need for organizing awareness seminars regarding prevention of dengue virus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Maham Asif Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, CEO Health Dr Azhar Abbas Naqvi, CEO Eduction, DHO Dr Abdul Qadir, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Umer, DHQ hospital MS Dr Laeeq Chaudhry and other officials from health department attended the meeting.