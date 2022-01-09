Surveillance cameras, control room in Darul Aman to improve working affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Installation of the surveillance cameras and establishment of the center control room inside Darul Aman would improve working affairs besides keeping a vigilant eye on administrative objectives.

This was stated by MPA Dr. Sumera Shams while presiding over a review meeting regarding Darul Aman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. MPA Dr. Sumera Shams, Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly said that surveillance cameras installation in all Darul Aman and a central control room in Peshawar would improve the monitoring and administrative objectives of Darul Aman where all Darul Amans could jointly be monitored. Moreover, it would help that the record of administrative matters, monitoring of incidents in Darulamans and other issues came under discussion in meeting.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus MPA Madiha Nisar, MPA Sajida Hanif, MPA Ayesha Naeem and other senior officials. MPA Dr Sumera Shams said that the rent of Darul Aman is being paid in Dir Lower but the building is not being utilized, it should be made functional as soon as possible, otherwise, strict action will be taken against those involved in delaying tactics.

MPA Dr Sumera Shams said the recruitment process has been completed to meet the shortage of manpower in Darulamans and their notification would be issued today (Monday).

She said that a budget of Rs 200 million has been allocated for Darulamans. The budget will be used to run the existing Darulamans and build new Darulamans. She said that Abbottabad, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan Chitral, Haripur and Mansehra Darulaman are fully operational. The crisis center in Kohat is being upgraded to Darulaman.

MPA Dr Sumera Shams said that the current security officials in Darulaman Haripur should inform the Women Parliamentary Caucus about the security concerns so that we can raise this issue with IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that a centralized database system was also being developed for all Darulamans.

MPA Madiha Nisar, Vice Chairperson Women Parliamentary caucus, while instructing the officials of Social Welfare Department, said that the issue of Dera Ismail Khan Darulaman building should be resolved as soon as possible so that more benefits could be availed from Dera Ismail Khan Darulaman. She said that in order to improve the working capacity of the staff of Darulaman, we are also providing capacity building training to the staff so that the public gets trained staff in all Darulamans.