Surveillance Continues To Eliminate Dengue: Dr Faiza

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Surveillance continues to eliminate dengue: Dr Faiza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Naeem has said that an effective micro plan had been devised to control the spread of dengue keeping in view the previous year's statistics.

The CEO told APP, that surveillance was being carried out in those areas from where dengue patients were reported last year in the district. She informed that only two dengue positive cases have so far been reported in the district during the year while the health department was on alert to eradicate the dengue besides tackling the prevailing 4th deadly wave of COVID-19.

Dr Faiza added that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)to wipe out the dengue virus were being implemented in letter and spirit.

"Concrete efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic during this year," she said.

The CEO advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae. She asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

