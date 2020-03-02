Surveillance devices, pesticides transported to Balochistan for controlling locust

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The government on Monday transported pesticide, sprayers and surveillance devices to respective districts of Balochistan in order to overcome the menace of locust that effected standing crops standing over thousands of hectares.

In order to review the current situation, a meeting held here with Minister for National food Security and Research Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in the chair which also reviewed current situation and national action plan to control locust.

The meeting was informed that after timely measures by the government, pesticide, sprayers and surveillance devices had been transported to respective districts of Balochistan, besides spray and surveillance done in four districts of Balochistan and in Punjab, the surveillance teams were working to collect the data regarding production of locust, said a press release.

The minister also asked about the on-ground action taken by the provinces, performance of surveillance teams and logistic requirements in vulnerable areas of Balochistan and Punjab.

It was informed that a high-level Chinese technical delegation comprising agriculture experts have visited locust-prone areas across Pakistan and soon they would submit a report in the light of which national action plan on locust would be further strengthened.

The minister expressed concern over delay in data gathering and mapping by the nominated teams in the designated areas and asked the provincial and Federal departments to co-ordinate with National Disaster Management Authority to resolve issues of logistics to speed up the process.

The minister directed the provincial and federal departments to revise their national action plan and submit it within 48 hours keeping in view the importance of matter.

Khusro Bakhtyar was also briefed about the ongoing progress in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding surveillance, logistics and plan of action about breeding, egg lying and nymphs.

Taking stock of the situation, it was apprised that next 4-6 weeks were very critical for Balochistan. The government has instituted an effective system of coordination, surveillance, control and monitoring in this regard.

The meeting was attended by officials from NDMA, PDMA, provincial agriculture departments and senior officials of National Food Security and Research.