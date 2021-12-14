UrduPoint.com

Surveillance Squads Fine 5500 Vehicles In One Week

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:53 PM

Surveillance squads fine 5500 vehicles in one week

The surveillance and enforcement squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 5500 vehicles last week by ensuring special monitoring on the main avenues of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The surveillance and enforcement squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 5500 vehicles last week by ensuring special monitoring on the main avenues of the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan has constituted six teams of surveillance and enforcement squads to prevent accidents and ensure the implementation of traffic rules.

During the crackdown against the violators of traffic rules, these squads issued more than 5,500 challan tickets during the last week.

Violations include dangerous driving, over-speeding, amateur driving, lane violation, non-fastening of seat belts, non-use of helmets, and use of mobile phones during the drive.

SSP (Traffic) said that ITP officials and Jawans are playing a vital role in providing maximum facilities to the citizens and maintaining a smooth flow of traffic.

He also urged the citizens to comply with traffic laws in order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic in the Federal capital.

He further said that the purpose of forming such squads is to take effective action against those who involved in violation of traffic rules.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Gujranwala sisters change mindset of Pakistani gir ..

Gujranwala sisters change mindset of Pakistani girls - Farrukh Shahbaz Warracih

10 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 191 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more death ..

Mongolia logs 191 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Env ..

Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey - Foreign Mini ..

13 minutes ago
 Belarusian Parliament Approves Bill on Genocide of ..

Belarusian Parliament Approves Bill on Genocide of Belarusian People From 1941-1 ..

13 minutes ago
 Curry 'on doorstep' of all-time three-point mark a ..

Curry 'on doorstep' of all-time three-point mark as Warriors win

13 minutes ago
 Brazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Trave ..

Brazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travelers From Entering Country

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.