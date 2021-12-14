Surveillance squads fine 5500 vehicles in one week

The surveillance and enforcement squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 5500 vehicles last week by ensuring special monitoring on the main avenues of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The surveillance and enforcement squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 5500 vehicles last week by ensuring special monitoring on the main avenues of the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan has constituted six teams of surveillance and enforcement squads to prevent accidents and ensure the implementation of traffic rules.

During the crackdown against the violators of traffic rules, these squads issued more than 5,500 challan tickets during the last week.

Violations include dangerous driving, over-speeding, amateur driving, lane violation, non-fastening of seat belts, non-use of helmets, and use of mobile phones during the drive.

SSP (Traffic) said that ITP officials and Jawans are playing a vital role in providing maximum facilities to the citizens and maintaining a smooth flow of traffic.

He also urged the citizens to comply with traffic laws in order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic in the Federal capital.

He further said that the purpose of forming such squads is to take effective action against those who involved in violation of traffic rules.