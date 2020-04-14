Surveillance teams asked to regularly monitor dengue hotspots in Bahawalpur dist

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Tuesday directed all the departments concerned to play their part in keeping the district dengue free

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Tuesday directed all the departments concerned to play their part in keeping the district dengue free.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue here at his office, he said surveillance teams should keep a vigil on the larva.

About 1,746 hotspots had been identified in the district which were needed to be monitored regularly.

The meeting was briefed that 412 surveillance teams were working in the district and so far no case of dengue was reported.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to do vector surveillance of parks, playgrounds, gardens, schools, swimming pools, fish ponds, tyre shops, plant nurseries, scrapyards, railway stations and bus stands.