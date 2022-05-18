Surveillance teams check dengue larvae at 198,131 sites

As many as 1,931 teams under ongoing surveillance have inspected 198,131 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chakala and Taxila Cantonment board areas, for tracing the dengue larvae breeding from May 12 to 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :As many as 1,931 teams under ongoing surveillance have inspected 198,131 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chakala and Taxila Cantonment board areas, for tracing the dengue larvae breeding from May 12 to 16.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that 1,334 teams checked 135,306 houses during indoor surveillance out of 198,582 houses, and dengue larvae were found in 1498 homes.

She added that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance detected larvae at 76 sites while checking 62,825 places out of 160,953 spots.

Dr.Faiza said that indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the occurrence of dengue spread was underway as present rains have increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled urgently.

The CEO updated that 1,883 dengue cases have been brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 1,835 cases were suspects,44 non-dengue, two probable and two confirmed.

The Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 214 suspects, 33 non-dengue and two confirmed cases this year.

Similarly, District Headquarter Hospital had reported 16 cases, out of which 14 suspects and two were non-dengue, while Benazir Bhutto Hospital had recorded only one non-dengue case.

Dr Faiza added that Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ), Kotli Sattian had registered 463 suspects, THQ, Murree 413, THQ, Taxila 111, THQ, Kalar Syeda 45 while THQ, Kahutta had listed 83 suspects, four non-dengue and one probable, while 350 suspects and four non-dengue cases had been listed with THQ, hospital Gujar Khan In addition, Wah General Hospital had recorded 142 suspects and one non-dengue case.

She urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

Similarly, the CEO advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae./395