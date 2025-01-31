Surveillance tightened to reduce plastic waste

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) District government has beefed up the surveillance to decrease the plastic waste. Decisions have been taken to strictly monitor the violations of Plastic Waste Management Regulations and to take punitive against the violators.

An important meeting of the District Plastic Management Committee (DPMC) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq in which the decisions were taken.

According to the details, It was decided in the meeting that the committee will monitor all matters of plastic waste management and ensure the implementation of regulatory measures. During the surveillance campaign, complete data of all related activities including registration, fines and other legal actions will be compiled so that an effective strategy can be developed to reduce the use of plastic.

It was apprised by the DPMC officials that 3,150 kg of plastic bags were seized by the Environmental Protection Agency, Rawalpindi from June 2024 to December 2024.

The meeting was briefed that about 5 billion plastic bags are used and discarded in Punjab every year, which is causing an increase in environmental pollution. The committee will facilitate the registration of producers, distributors, consumers, collectors and recyclers of plastic products. The meeting emphasized on promoting awareness campaigns among the public regarding plastic waste reduction and recycling. The meeting also discussed that effective plastic waste management practices would be ensured through cooperation with relevant stakeholders. It was further decided that steps would be taken to make alternatives to plastic bags available in the local market.

Dr. Hassan Tariq on the occasion directed that all members of the committee should maintain close contact with elected representatives and relevant institutions, and ensure full implementation of regulations so that effective progress towards environmental improvement can be made.