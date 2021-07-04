Surveillance underway to eradicate dengue; CEO Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal said that an effective micro plan had been devised to control the spread of dengue keeping in view the previous year's statistics.

The CEO told APP on Sunday that surveillance was carried out in those areas from where dengue patients were reported last year in the district. She informed that during indoor surveillance, larvae had been found at 5356 houses while during outdoor surveillance, larvae had been found at 696 sites since January 2021 and the required action had been taken there.

Dr Faiza said that only two dengue positive cases have been reported in the district so far while the health department is on alert to eradicate the dengue besides tackling the prevailing wave of COVID-19.

She added that Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) to wipe out dengue virus are being implemented in letter and spirit. "Concrete efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic during this year", she said.

Dr Faiza advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae are found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.

