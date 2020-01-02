Survey begins to list cattle pens for proper disposal of waste

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration has launched a survey of cattle pens in the city to prepare and execute a flawless waste management strategy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched a survey of cattle pens in the city to prepare and execute a flawless waste management strategy.

The survey was initiated on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen following instructions from the provincial government to put in place an efficient system of solid waste management.

After completion of survey, a strategy would be finalised in consultation with cattle pen owners to properly dispose of animal dung.

Meanwhile, the district administration continued its operation against violators who failed to remove debris, solid waste, animal dung and construction material from roads and streets.

Municipal Officer Planning Malik Mahboob got separate FIRs registered against six persons on the charge of dumping debris, animal waste and construction material on roads and streets and failed to remove it despite issuance of notices to them.