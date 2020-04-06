Survey begins to list deserving people for financial assistance

District administration has started survey to list deserving people to provide them financial assistance from Punjab government during the ongoing lockdown

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : District administration has started survey to list deserving people to provide them financial assistance from Punjab government during the ongoing lockdown.

The survey is being carried out by teams of teachers and patwaris and each team has been assigned four wards.

After completion of first phase, second phase would begin for verification to pave the way for payment to the deserving people under two programmes of the provincial government.

Punjab government would provide Rs 3000 per month person while another initiative was meant for payment of Rs 12000 to those who rely on daily labour but lost jobs due to lockdown enforced to contain new coronavirus.