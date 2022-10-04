Survey being carried out to estimate damages caused by floods

On the instructions of the Punjab government, the number of survey teams has been increased to assess the damages caused by floods in the affected districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, the number of survey teams has been increased to assess the damages caused by floods in the affected districts.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Punjab Faisal Farid told the media here on Tuesday that the rehabilitation of the flood victims and the survey work were being accelerated. He said that the number of survey teams in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur would be increased to 104 to assess damages, caused by floods in the region.

He said that the teams included representatives of Pakistan Army, PDMA, Revenue, Urban Unit and other institutions, which were completing survey process.

He said that Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other senior officials were continuously monitoring the survey process, and ensuring transparent survey in a timely manner.

He said that the Punjab government had given financial assistance for construction of ready-made houses and repair of partially damaged houses.