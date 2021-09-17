UrduPoint.com

Survey Claims Best Performing Federal Ministers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

Survey claims best performing federal ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Gallup and Gilani Pakistan Thursday claimed that most Pakistanis have cited the name of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Murad Saeed as best performing ministers in the present Federal cabinet.

According to a survey conducted by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, 26% of Pakistanis cited Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the minister from the federal cabinet whose performance they considered best.

A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the question, "Name one of the ministers in a present cabinet whose performance you like best".

In response to this question, 26% said Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 16% said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, 15% said Murad Saeed, 7% said Asad Umar, 3% said Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, 2% Shehryar Khan Afridi, 1% said Amir Liaquat, 1% Zartaj Gul and 22% adopted the option of others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Gallup Women Afridi From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.