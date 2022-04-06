UrduPoint.com

Survey Conducted For Separate Lifting Of Industrial, Municipal Waste: MD SSWMB

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 09:19 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa on Wednesday said that a survey is being carried out for separate lifting and safe disposal of industrial waste.

He said this during a meeting along with officials of Landhi Association of Trade and Industry (LATI) held a meeting at LATI office here.

Zubair Channa said that a strategy will be worked out according to the survey for separate lifting of industrial and municipal waste.

Executive Director Tariq Nizamani, consultant Riaz Gul and Farhan Lodhi, CEO of a private company Liu Tao, President LATI, Nisar Palla, CEO LATI, Zain Bashir and other officials attended the meeting, said a statement.

An agreement has been reached and with their cooperation and garbage collection operation has been started in Korangi Industrial Area while work in other zones of Korangi district are also being started respectively.

A letter of intent has been signed.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair Channa the SSWMB is taking steps to make the garbage and waste useful after recycling, under which the process of collecting garbage from door-to-door and from every unit is being ensured.

In response to a question, he said that waste is spreading in the areas as well as accumulating in drains which pollutes the environment. Therefore, it is necessary to formulate a plan of action for the removal of municipal waste and industrial waste from the industrial areas.

A meeting will be convened soon so that the work of garbage collection from the industrial areas can be started as soon as possible.

