Survey for astro-turf at hockey ground completes

MULTAN, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::A survey for laying astro-turf at the District Hockey Ground has been completed and work would start soon.

According to sports department sources, the Project Management Unit (PMU) and architect department teams had conducted the survey and would submit its report.

The PC-1 will be prepared on basis of the report then a tender process would start.

The Punjab government have earmarked Rs 40 million this year for the initial work while over Rs 200 million would be spent on the project.

The astro-turf would be laid as per the international standards to conduct national level hockey events.

The project management unit would monitor the project and it would take about two years for completion, the sources said.