UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Survey For Astro-turf At Hockey Ground Completes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

Survey for astro-turf at hockey ground completes

MULTAN, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::A survey for laying astro-turf at the District Hockey Ground has been completed and work would start soon.

According to sports department sources, the Project Management Unit (PMU) and architect department teams had conducted the survey and would submit its report.

The PC-1 will be prepared on basis of the report then a tender process would start.

The Punjab government have earmarked Rs 40 million this year for the initial work while over Rs 200 million would be spent on the project.

The astro-turf would be laid as per the international standards to conduct national level hockey events.

The project management unit would monitor the project and it would take about two years for completion, the sources said.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Government Of Punjab Million

Recent Stories

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

46 minutes ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

46 minutes ago

ADM launches infrastructure project in Al Bahyah

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree for municipal councils ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council organisational structure appr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.