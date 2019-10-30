Survey For Peshawar-DIK Expressway To Complete By January 2020: Chief Minister
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:54 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday said the survey for Peshawar-DIK Expressway would be completed by January next year
Presiding over a high level review meeting about key projects for the province, the chief minister said consultant for the mega project has been activated and hopefully survey of the said expressway would be completed by January 2020.
He said trade and business activities would be accelerated with construction of the mega project.
He also directed identification of land for Swat Economic Zone and completion of Mohmand Marble City soon.