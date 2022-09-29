UrduPoint.com

Survey Going On In 32 Districts To Assess Damages In Flood Affected Areas: Farah Azeem

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 10:55 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said that survey was going on in 32 districts to assess the damages caused by floods and rains in respective areas of Balochistan.

She along with the Director General PDMA Nasir Khan Nasir expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

Farah Azeem Shah said that efforts were being made to collect funds from all over the world for the flood victims with the aim to help people in flood hit areas of the Balochistan because most areas of the province was affected from flood and rains.

After the improvement of the situation in the remaining areas, now the focus of relief and rehabilitation work is on Naseerabad division, the network of PDMA offices is being expanded at the divisional and district level, she maintained.

She said the Provincial government extended gratitude to the Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries for their support to flood victims.

While paying tribute to the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Police and Levies Force for their full participation in the relief activities, Balochistan government spokesperson said that the message of the Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was that in testing time the flood affected people would not be left alone.

She said the health department had sent special teams of doctors and medicines for men and women suffering from diseases in the affected districts and now the situation was much better than before.

