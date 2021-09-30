UrduPoint.com

Survey Initiated To Bring Immovable Property Into Tax Net: Mian Khaliq Ur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:25 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister , Mian Khaliq Ur Rehman on Thursday said that provincial government has initiated a survey process to bring immovable property into ambit of existing tax net

He said that the government wanted to conduct a realistic survey and added that resources would be utilized for to achieve desired goals.

He expressed these views while addressing a training workshop for officers of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on immovable property tax refors.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with the German organization GIZ.

He said that government was taking strict measures to project positive image of the department and restore confidence of people.

He said that reforms process has been initiated in largest revenue collection department to increase tax collection.

He informed the participants of workshop about ongoing digitization, online tax collection, training of officers and steps taken to avoid political interference in the department.

He said that development expenditure on welfare and development projects were collected from taxes , adding facilities to the taxpayers is the top priority of government.

He stressed the need of awareness of people to play role in national development through paying taxes The participants of workshop gave various suggestions to expand tax net.

The workshop was attended by Secretary Excise Syed Iqbal Haider, Regional Director Excise Department and other officers.

