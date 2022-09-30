Survey near completion to kickstart compensation payments to flood-hit people, says secretary agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Satellite based and on-the ground survey for assessment of losses incurred by people in the history's ferocious most floods triggered by hill torrents in south Punjab were near completion to pave the way for process of compensation payments to the flood hit communities in Dera Ghazi Khan division to help them rebuild their lives and stand on their own feet again.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel told APP that survey would complete in a week or more in Rajanpur and DG Khan, the districts largely hit by floods, adding that once survey data is available, it will be cross checked by post and pre-flood satellite images of the landscape devastated by floods. He said that all the damages whether homes, or crops would be compensated to the maximum by the government. The compensation would reach the affected people through banks without any human intervention to maintain transparency, Saqib said.

According to DG PDMA Faisal Fareed, virtual accounts of the affected people would be opened and compensation amount would be made accessible to them.

Saqib said that wheat sowing season was around the corner and Federal and provincial governments were contemplating provision of seed and fertilizers to the people in flood hit areas so that they resume agriculture activities not only to help themselves but also to play their part in ensuring food security in the country. He said that wheat sowing season would begin next month, Oct 2022, and once the decision is finalized whether seed and fertilizers be provided in kind or through financial assistance, the functionaries would flawlessly perform their duty to this end. An NGO, Helping Hand, has recently contacted south Punjab administration to provide free seed to the flood hit people and deputy commissioners have been told to assist the NGO in its noble cause and their contacts also established with the seed corporation.

Saqib said that the volume of recent floods was unexpected and unprecedented but added that respective district administrations, Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Army soldiers were able to save many lives, rescuing over 100,000 people including over 8000 those airlifted by Army helicopters from areas where access by boats was impossible.

Agriculture related damages were assessed at a whopping Rs 40 billion in DG Khan division alone, he disclosed adding that 325,000 acre crop area including 210,000 acre cotton crop, was swept away by floods, leaving nothing behind. Other crops included rice, fodder, sugarcane etc.

He recalled that cotton started suffering from climate change impacts in April 2022 in the form of heatwave followed by rainstorm in June that continued for two and a half months. Pakistan had no contribution to climate change but was among the countries that suffered the most by the phenomenon. He said, officials were anticipating a bumper cotton crop but heatwave in April and rainstorms in June smashed all such forecasts. However, since cotton sowing in south Punjab had covered 12 per cent more areas than last year, it can safely be said that production may touch last year figure or go beyond it with incremental increase.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab, however, termed it impossible meeting cotton production targets set by Punjab and federal governments in circumstances when cotton sown on over 200,000 acre area just disappeared in the wake of floods.