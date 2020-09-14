UrduPoint.com
Survey Of 174 Villages Completed To Assess Rain Related Damages In District Khushab: National Assembly Told

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday informed the National Assembly that survey of 174 villages has been completed to assess damages to properties and crops in various areas of district Khushab due to recent rains and flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday informed the National Assembly that survey of 174 villages has been completed to assess damages to properties and crops in various areas of district Khushab due to recent rains and flood.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah and Malik Umar Aslam Khan regarding loss of lives and properties in District Khushab due to recent rains/flood, the Advisor said 14 camps were set up in the district to provide relief to the affected people. As many as 1461 people were accommodated in the camps besides providing 10,000 foods hampers to them, he added.

He said four feeder water pumps were also installed to provide potable drinking water to the affected peoples.

Babar Awan said no rain and flood related life loss was reported from the district. As per National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), around 193,000 people were affected due to the rains and flood in the district.

Earlier raising the calling notice, Malik Ehsan Ullah and Malik Umar Aslam said that the district should be declared calamity hit area. They were of the views that 18 people had lost their lives due to the recent rains in the district. The rains badly damaged many houses and standing crops.

