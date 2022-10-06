UrduPoint.com

Survey Of Flood-stricken Areas To Be Completed By Oct 18: SMBR

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Survey of flood-stricken areas to be completed by Oct 18: SMBR

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman held an introductory meeting with the representatives of Revenue Journalists Association (RJA) here on Thursday

On this occasion, SMBR Zahid Akhtar said that media was the 4th pillar of the state. He said media was playing its role to provide timely information to the people.

While talking about the ongoing survey to estimate damages caused in the flash floods he said the process of survey had been completed in tehsil Kot Chhata of Dera Ghazi Khan. The SMBR said that with the assistance of Pakistan Army, PDMA, Urban Unit, Revenue and other organisations the process of survey will be completed in other affected districts by October 18.

He said four lakh rupees will be given to the flood victims for the collapse of a ready-made house and Rs200,000 for a crude house. He said that the data regarding the damage to crops and animals was being compiled, and the damage to crops and animals will also be redressed.

On the journalist's question regarding the creation of new districts in Punjab, he said that the final decision tocreate new districts will be taken by the Punjab chief minister.

He said that the CM Punjab was in favor of amending the law related to land matters, to a journalist's question, he said that work was under way to computerise the remaining 10 per cent of the records which would be completed soon.

