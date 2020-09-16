UrduPoint.com
Survey Of Pakistan's Delegation Meets Lahore Development Authority DG

A delegation from the Survey of Pakistan on Wednesday called on Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar to discuss the survey of government lands in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad launched on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation from the Survey of Pakistan on Wednesday called on Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar to discuss the survey of government lands in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad launched on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The DG LDA said the LDA would extend all possible cooperation to the Federal government for the survey of state lands in Lahore.

All kinds of information and data including maps of housing schemes would be provided for this purpose, he asserted.

The delegation of Survey of Pakistan comprised Director Nadeem Ahmed and Assistant Director Syed Ajmal Ijaz.

The meeting was attended by LDA Chief Metropolitan PlannerNadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Directors Faisal Qureshi, Asadul Zamanand Aslam Langah.

