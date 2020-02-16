UrduPoint.com
Survey Of Residential Colonies Ordered, Says DG MDA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said survey of all residential colonies has been ordered to ensure facilities to people residing there.

Talking to journalists the DG said report has been sought from officials about residential colonies situated in MDA jurisdiction to complete remaining development work.

He said they would ensure availability of all basic facilities to people according to MDA rules, adding, issues of old colonies will also be resolved.

He said that an assessment committee was also being made functional  which would conduct survey regarding  development work on old and new schemes.

He said process to check the position of utility plots at housing colonies was underway regulating them properly.

He said 162 housing colonies of city were declared illegal and urged the citizens to avoid sale and purchase in these illegal colonies.

The DG said people could contact MDA to get any information about housing colonies.

