Survey of Thar land continued despite of limited resources: Makhdoom Mehboob-u-Zaman

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob-u-Zaman on Saturday said that the survey work of the land of Tharparkar was being carried out despite of limited resources, however it would be completed in stipulated time.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of survey and settlement of desert areas of Kaloi and Islamkot here in the office of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar.

The provincial minister said that this survey work had been started from the Kaloi area however it would be extended to Islamkot and other deserted areas of Sindh. He said that the provincial government was also paying attention to city survey and old city survey records would be refreshed and in this connection, Sindh Finance department has released some funds but more funds were also needed.

He said that it would be conducted in three types including Field, Block and city survey which had been started from Kaloi and later from Islamkot which would help to boost economic activities in arid zones.

Members of Sindh Assembly Rana Hameer Singh, Faqir Sher MuhammadBalalani, Senator Krishna Kumari, Director Settlement Survey and records Hyderabad Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh, DC Tharparkar Lal Dino Mangi and other officers were also present on the occasion.