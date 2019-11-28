UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Survey On Child Labor To Be Conducted Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Survey on child labor to be conducted soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has planned to conduct the child labor survey in collaboration with local government in all provinces which would be completed by the end of 2020 to collect the fresh statics of child labor, an official of UNICEF said here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, the official said that under the International Child Labor programme various initiatives have been carried out in various sectors such as carpet weaving, surgical, glass bangles, deep sea fishing , leather tanneries, domestic work, coalmines ,rag-picking, out-workshop and brick kiln.

The official told that ILO had trained the staff in 2018 to provide financial assistance for the child labor survey in this regard.

The official added that the ministry of labor would establish five programme of child labor at the local level adding that the ILO has helped to develop a District Model approach to built the capacity and provide tools to the district government to address the issue of child labor at the local level.

The ILO has helped the Ministry of Education to ensure that national Education Policy 2009 effectively respond to rehabilitate child laborers through the provision of formal and non-formal education.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Ilo 2018 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

OPPO Holds Launch for All-New ColorOS 7 Outside of ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand Deputy Pri ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman preside ove ..

11 hours ago

Japanese businessmen delegation calls on Pervaiz E ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.