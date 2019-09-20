UrduPoint.com
Survey Ordered As Punjab Releases Rs 400m For Sewerage System: Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:21 PM

Survey ordered as Punjab releases Rs 400m for sewerage system: Commissioner

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Friday the Punjab government had released Rs 400 million for sewerage system upgradation in Multan and ordered the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to conduct a survey of faulty sewerage lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Friday the Punjab government had released Rs 400 million for sewerage system upgradation in Multan and ordered the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to conduct a survey of faulty sewerage lines.

In a meeting here Friday to review development schemes, the commissioner said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was fully aware of problems, confronting Multan and faulty sewerage system was on top of them.

He said that a sum of Rs 1,477 million was allocated for Wasa for its different programmes and out of it Rs 400 million had been released.

He said the Punjab government had decided to take effective steps to improve sewerage system and added that he had been instructed by the government to come up with a technical plan.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani, ADCR Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, MD Wasa Rao Qasim and other officials attended the meeting.

