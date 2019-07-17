Survey ordered to identify illegal commercial structures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) director general Wednesday ordered for launching a survey to identify illegal commercial structures causing hinderance in smooth flow of traffic and damaging the city's beauty.

DG MDA Tanweer Iqbal said, a large scale operation would soon be launched against illegal commercial structures in the light of survey report,a press release said.

Meanwhile, MDA teams continued operation against illegal housing colonies and land sub divisions in Multan and demolished illegal structures there.

The operation was conducted at Suraj Miani Moza Kamo Khor where an illegal land sub division structure titled 'Noor Mehel' owned by Sheikh Omar Din was demolished. The illegal land sub divisions of Muhammad Younis Khan and Asim Kalru were demolished at Moza Binda Sandeela while at Moza Buch Mubarak, Ghaus ul Azam road, road network, sewerage and a boundary wall of an illegal land sub division titled Ali town owned by Abdul Latif Bucha was demolished.

The DG MDA said that operation against illegal housing schemes was being carried out without any discrimination.