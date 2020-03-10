UrduPoint.com
Survey Ordered To Keep Crops Safe From Locusts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:27 PM

Survey ordered to keep crops safe from locusts

Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Tuesday ordered officials concerned to launch survey and utilize all resources to counter locusts wherever they are found to keep the crops safe

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Tuesday ordered officials concerned to launch survey and utilize all resources to counter locusts wherever they are found to keep the crops safe.

Presiding over a meeting here, DC said that chemical spray be applied wherever needed and departments concerned should play active role to kill eggs of locusts.

He said that machinery be also employed and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

DC further advised officials to plough the fields where eggs of locusts are found and chemical spray be also applied.

ADCR Zahoor Hussain Bhutta besides official of agriculture, livestock, forests and water management departments attended the meeting.

