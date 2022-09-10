UrduPoint.com

Survey Process In Flood Hit Areas To Be Kicked Off, Says Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Survey process in flood hit areas to be kicked off, says minister

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said on Saturday that a committee has been formed by the Punjab Chief Minister to review the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

The survey process will be started from the second week of September to estimate the damages in the affected areas and to provide financial assistance to the victims.

He expressed these views during meeting with various delegations. The survey process will be completed by the end of ongoing month of September and after it rehabilitation phase of the flood victims will be started.

He said that under the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the ministerial committee would get build houses at safer places for the communities living on flood water passages.

The minister said that welfare organizations would also take part actively in this noble cause in building houses for the victims.

The teams of the Punjab government have been formed for the survey starting from next week.

The distribution of financial aid and construction of houses will be started as soon as the survey is completed.

He said that all possible measures would be taken for flood affected families.

The government is following short and long-term policies to restore infrastructure in the affected areas and also sought feasibility report for construction of dams on way to hill torrents.

The majority of flood victims have returned to their native areas.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Water September All From Government

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

45 seconds ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

40 minutes ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.