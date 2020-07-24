UrduPoint.com
Survey Process Of Surizai Housing Scheme To Begin From Monday: Dr Amjad

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the survey process for the Pakistan Housing Scheme Surizai would begin from Monday.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from Surizai Bala, Azakhel, Telaband and Garhi Chandan here on Friday.

The project worth Rs 98 billion is one of the mega projects of the province, which would be completed in collaboration with Pakistan Housing Foundation, he added.

Dr Amjad Ali said under the project, around 15,000 houses would be constructed on 8,300 kanals of land.

He said the boundary wall, road and acquisition of land for the project was the responsibility of the provincial government.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Housing Daud Khan, Director General PHA Imran Wazir, Collector Hamid Gigiani and Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Sohail Butt.

Addressing the delegation, the minister said that the existing land allotted for the scheme was acquired in 2013, however, if anyone had any concerns regarding the land, they could approach the court.

Dr. Amjad Ali asked the delegation to refrain from disrupting the process of the survey and after the completion of the survey, the claims could be addressed on the direction of court.

