Survey regarding damages begin in flood hit areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The provincial government has started a survey in the affected areas, including Hyderabad, to assess the damage caused by the recent floods.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, in a tweet, said the survey will be carried out by the teams constituted by the Sindh government to assess the damages caused by the flash floods and monsoon rains.

He urged the people to cooperate with the assessment teams so that the real data of damages to the infrastructure and destroyed houses can be derived and affected people could get compensated at the earliest.