Survey started in flood-affected areas: DG PDMA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid on Monday said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, in the first phase, a survey has been started in the flood-hit areas of Kot Chhata, Taunsa and DG Khan tehsils of Dera Ghazi Khan district.

He said that 34 teams were participating in the survey process at 254 locations of the three tehsils of DG Khan and the survey process would be completed in the three tehsils in 15 days, he added.

The services of the Urban Unit had also been obtained for digital surveillance, the damage should also be estimated through the location dashboard, he said and added that modern technology would be used to ensure a clean and transparent survey.

The DG said that the tehsil level crop damage survey committee consisted of assistant commissioner, AD Agriculture, AD Local Government, tehsildar and revenue officer, Tehsil Level Housing Survey Committee consists of assistant commissioners, SDO Building, AD Local Government, Tehsil Consisting of Dar and revenue staff, concerned patwari, field assistant and secretary local government would provide support to the relevant committees.

While talking about the rescue and relief operation the DG said that, on the behalf of the institutions till now, 75,552 people trapped in flood had been rescued, adding that 184 relief camps had been established in flood affected areas, while 45 relief camps were operational at different places, he asserted.

Provision of food, medical treatment and other facilities was being ensured, he said and added that so far tents had been distributed by PDMA to 38,883 affectees and ration had been distributed to 116,620 households, he maintained.

About 18,620 households plastic mats had also been given, and 55,361 clean water cans (bottles) had been delivered to flood-stricken people.

Similarly, 19,479 mosquito nets, 4,666 blankets, beds, utensils and other items were being provided to the flood victims. Medical facilities had been provided to more than 655,000 people in flood-affected areas, he asserted.

DG PDMA Faisal Farid said that the discharge of water from the flood-hit areas was continuing in the areas, where the flood water ended, while spraying was also being done to prevent various diseases, the DG briefed.

He said that the situation in the rivers of Punjab was also normal.